Noku Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Noku has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $13,141.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00845332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.