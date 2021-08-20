Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.53. 14,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.89. The stock has a market cap of C$426.62 million and a PE ratio of 34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

