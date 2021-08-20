Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) to Sell

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, May 14th. Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMBBY opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

