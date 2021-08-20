Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 774,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.60. 462,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,264. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

