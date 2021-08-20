Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,209 shares of company stock worth $16,762. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

