Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,497. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
