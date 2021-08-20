Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 10,000 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Novanta stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

