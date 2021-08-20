Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 27.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

