Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $140.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

