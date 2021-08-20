Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.30 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

