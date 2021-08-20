NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.27 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,246. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuCana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuCana were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

