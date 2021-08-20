NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $197.98 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.