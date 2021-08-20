NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.05.

Shares of NVDA opened at $197.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

