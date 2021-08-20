NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $203.47 and last traded at $202.82. Approximately 1,601,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,832,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

