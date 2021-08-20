Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0998

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $149.72 million and $30.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001470 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

