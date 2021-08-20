Oatly Group AB to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

