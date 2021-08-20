Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.83.

OTLY opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 14.87 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

