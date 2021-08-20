OAX Price Reaches $0.20 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $15.47 million and $587,421.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00819584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

