OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $24.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

