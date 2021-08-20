Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

