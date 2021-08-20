Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 876,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ODT remained flat at $$3.01 during trading hours on Friday. 8,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.