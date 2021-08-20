OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

