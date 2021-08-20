OIN Finance (OIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $612,149.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $612,149.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00835413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,584,877 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

