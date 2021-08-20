OKCash Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $690,500.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,072.40 or 1.00043981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00072722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,845,094 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

