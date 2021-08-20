Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Old Point Financial worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

