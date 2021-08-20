Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
