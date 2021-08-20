One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Avalon Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

TLH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $152.52. 26,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,107. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $169.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21.

