One Day In July LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,662. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

