Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.80. 199,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

