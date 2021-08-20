Open Platform Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $75,490.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

