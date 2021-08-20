Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $586.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

