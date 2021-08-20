Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.15 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

