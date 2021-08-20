Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $60.58 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60.

