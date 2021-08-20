Optimum Investment Advisors Has $296,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78.

