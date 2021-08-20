Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,008 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.