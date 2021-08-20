Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,775 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $215.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

