O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $2,067,471.12 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $602.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

