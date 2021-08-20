Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT Raised to $43.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGN. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

