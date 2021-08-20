Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading Up 4%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. 2,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 370,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

