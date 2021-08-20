Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

OTSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

