Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS OTTW opened at $14.56 on Friday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.