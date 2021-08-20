Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

