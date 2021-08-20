Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several research firms have commented on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OVID stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 398,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,129. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

