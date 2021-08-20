Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.
Several research firms have commented on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of OVID stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 398,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,129. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93.
In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
