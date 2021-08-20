Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.