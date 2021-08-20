Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ORCC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at $575,914,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,778. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

