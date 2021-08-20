Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ORCC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at $575,914,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,778. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.