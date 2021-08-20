OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from OZ Minerals’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

