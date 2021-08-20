PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $779.86 or 0.01628318 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

