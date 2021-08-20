Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,842,692 shares of company stock valued at $161,310,767. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 174.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

