PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $23.76 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $520.52 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00101606 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 212,143,643 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.