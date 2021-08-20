Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.06.

PLC stock opened at C$36.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.21. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$38.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

