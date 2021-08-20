Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,740 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 186,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 129,093 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 87,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.